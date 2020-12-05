Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

