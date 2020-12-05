Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.93 ($39.92).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

