Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

