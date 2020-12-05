Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

SILC stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 585,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

