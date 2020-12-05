Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 181.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

