Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.13.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 181.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.
In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
