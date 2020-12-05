Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80. Siltronic has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $146.10.

SSLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

