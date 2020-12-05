Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Siltronic alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $146.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.