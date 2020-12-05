Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

SAMG opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

