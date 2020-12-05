Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,303 shares of company stock worth $796,986 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.