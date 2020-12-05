Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

