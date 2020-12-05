Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.67.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.