Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE SIX opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 35.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 743.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

