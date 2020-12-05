SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.23.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.