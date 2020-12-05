Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells $205,127.56 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,496.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WORK. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

