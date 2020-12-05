Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.35.

WORK opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

