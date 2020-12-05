Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Sleep Number stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,720 shares of company stock worth $6,538,876 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

