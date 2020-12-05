Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $62.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,917,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at $29,885,409.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.