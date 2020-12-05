SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTX stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.30. SMTC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.