Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Snap stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $128,189.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,185,696.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Snap by 138.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

