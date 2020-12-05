Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 517,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,435.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $106.39 on Friday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

