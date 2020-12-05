Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

