Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE SAH opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

