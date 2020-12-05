Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $94.82.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

