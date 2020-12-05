Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Spark Energy stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $231,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

