Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $40.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPR. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $84.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 51.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

