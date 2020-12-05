Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

