Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 979,166 shares of company stock valued at $176,935,821. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Square (NYSE:SQ)

