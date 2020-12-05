Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.57.

SQ opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

