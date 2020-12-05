SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

