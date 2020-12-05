SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of SSAAY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.33.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.