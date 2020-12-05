SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $17,668,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

