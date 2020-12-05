State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.