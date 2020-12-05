Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 563,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

