Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSUMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sumitomo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.