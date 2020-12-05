Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

