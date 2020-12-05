Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 962,425 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

