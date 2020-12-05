Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63. The firm has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

