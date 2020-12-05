Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of SU opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

