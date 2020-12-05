Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of RUN opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5,765.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

