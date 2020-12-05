Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

CVE SGI opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. Superior Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.