Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWDBY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

