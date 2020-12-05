Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.