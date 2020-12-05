Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.