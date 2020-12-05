Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.57.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

