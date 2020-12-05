Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 111,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit