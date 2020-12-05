Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 111,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

