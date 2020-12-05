TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $30.14 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

