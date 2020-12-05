Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,217 shares of company stock worth $11,351,766. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

