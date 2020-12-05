Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit