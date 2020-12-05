TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

TFII opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

