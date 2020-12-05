The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

