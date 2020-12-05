The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in The Allstate by 4,923.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

ALL opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

