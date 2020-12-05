The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to $66.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $63.50 to $66.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.04 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.23.

NYSE BNS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

